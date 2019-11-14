MyMacrameArt.com

I've been a Commercial Artist, Art Director, Studio Manager, Toy Inventor, and manufacturer of toys, and most recently silicone pipe stands.





After my diverse career in the arts and an entrepreneur for over a decade; I have decided to go back to my roots and dive back into macramé.





I attended the Cleveland Institute of Art and have been involved with art my whole life. My father was an artist and an art teacher. We created macramé, ceramics, photography, rubbings, candle making and of course drawing as kids.





I am looking to continue the arts by bringing my own design sensibilities and creativity to the world of Macrame wall hangings.